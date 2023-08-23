Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
UDM demands access to Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala report
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said a secretive culture in public and private bodies often led to an abuse of power
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has threatened legal action against the Reserve Bank should it reject the party’s request for a copy of the Phala Phala scandal investigation report within seven days.
This week, the Reserve Bank issued a statement about its investigation findings on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa flouted foreign-exchange control laws, after millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.
The Bank said it could not find whether Ramaphosa contravened the control regulations, citing that the sale of buffaloes in question was not a “perfected transaction”.
Holomisa said the statement by the Bank was not enough and there were too many unanswered questions.
“The Bank’s Phala Phala report is in the interest of the public. We disagree with them there are confidential parts of the report — on what basis? We are talking about investigating a crime.
“They have failed to do the work they needed to do on whether Ramaphosa declared the foreign currency or not. After a year and a half of investigations, they could not answer that,” he said.
Holomisa said a secretive culture in public and private bodies often led to an abuse of power.
“There was undeclared foreign cash currency involved, stashed in furniture, which was stolen (with which no buffalo were bought). It is still not clear if the foreign currency was declared with the Bank within 30 days of entering the country.
“If there were no perfected transactions, to whom did the foreign currency belong to at the time of the theft at Phala Phala? Furthermore, what are the implications of what the Bank is saying in its statement? To whom does the foreign currency belong to now? Is the Bank implying President Ramaphosa is a thief or is he misleading the country?”
Holomisa wrote to the Bank’s governor, Lesetja Kganyago, requesting a copy of the report, saying this would foster a culture of transparency and accountability.
The EFF said it was seeking legal advice to consider challenging the report.
