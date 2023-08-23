National

UDM demands access to Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala report

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said a secretive culture in public and private bodies often led to an abuse of power

23 August 2023 - 16:09 Sinesipho Schrieber
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has threatened legal action against the Reserve Bank should it reject the party’s request for a copy of the Phala Phala scandal investigation report within seven days.

This week, the Reserve Bank issued a statement about its investigation findings on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa flouted foreign-exchange control laws, after millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

The Bank said it could not find whether Ramaphosa contravened the control regulations, citing that the sale of buffaloes in question was not a “perfected transaction”.

Holomisa said the statement by the Bank was not enough and there were too many unanswered questions.

“The Bank’s Phala Phala report is in the interest of the public. We disagree with them there are confidential parts of the report — on what basis? We are talking about investigating a crime. 

“They have failed to do the work they needed to do on whether Ramaphosa declared the foreign currency or not. After a year and a half of investigations, they could not answer that,” he said. 

Holomisa said a secretive culture in public and private bodies often led to an abuse of power.   

“There was undeclared foreign cash currency involved, stashed in furniture, which was stolen (with which no buffalo were bought). It is still not clear if the foreign currency was declared with the Bank within 30 days of entering the country.

“If there were no perfected transactions, to whom did the foreign currency belong to at the time of the theft at Phala Phala? Furthermore, what are the implications of what the Bank is saying in its statement? To whom does the foreign currency belong to now? Is the Bank implying President Ramaphosa is a thief or is he misleading the country?”

Holomisa wrote to the Bank’s governor, Lesetja Kganyago, requesting a copy of the report, saying this would foster a culture of transparency and accountability.

The EFF said it was seeking legal advice to consider challenging the report.

TimesLIVE

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties prepare legal fight against Phala Phala report

Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
Politics
1 month ago

ANC backs protector’s findings in Phala Phala report, at ANCYL conference

‘If you disagree with the public protector you go to court ... don’t insult her because she is a woman,’ Fikile Mbalula told the meeting
Politics
1 month ago

High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report

Acting public protector says investigating team found ‘no conclusive evidence’ that Ramaphosa was involved in day-to-day work of farm
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
UDM demands access to Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala ...
National
2.
Crime statistics do not reflect crime in SA, ...
National
3.
China donates R167m in equipment to bolster SA’s ...
National
4.
Brics leaders will push for global governance ...
National
5.
Move to expand Brics to include other nations ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Xi’s visit an opportunity we cannot miss

Opinion / Editorials

Xi Jinping’s SA visit is chance to deepen collaboration, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

TOM EATON: With so much champagne and diesel flowing, it must be a good week

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.