Mkhwebane’s fate now in hands of National Assembly
The suspended public protector has been found guilty of incompetence and misconduct by a parliamentary committee
22 August 2023 - 18:41
The parliamentary committee that has for over a year probed the fitness of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has adopted its final report, which recommends that she be removed on the grounds of incompetence and misconduct.
The report of the section 194 enquiry will now be submitted to the National Assembly for a vote on its recommendation, which will require a two-thirds majority for Mkhwebane to be removed. Mkhwebane’s term of office ends in mid-October, so the vote will have to take place before then if it is to have any effect...
