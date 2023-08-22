Court to hear case on who qualifies for maternity leave
A father was denied maternity leave by his employer who said maternity leave protection only applies to women who have given birth
22 August 2023 - 17:04
Parents and civil rights groups are challenging SA maternity leave law because it discriminates between parents who’ve given birth and those who have not, such as fathers and adoptive parents.
This arose after a father was denied maternity leave by his employer who said maternity leave protection only applied to women who had given birth. The department of employment and labour is opposing...
