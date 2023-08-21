Reserve Bank’s explanation of decision to clear Ramaphosa ‘cryptic’
Bank launched an investigation on the back of allegations by former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser in June 2022
21 August 2023 - 11:32
UPDATED 21 August 2023 - 23:00
The Reserve Bank has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any exchange control violations in relation to the theft of dollars in cash from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020 — much to the chagrin of those who lodged the complaint.
In a statement on Monday, the Bank said it had finalised its investigation and report into the matter, which was launched after former spy chief Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of illegally keeping millions of dollars in cash at his farm...
