Reserve Bank finds Ramaphosa did not contravene exchange control act
Bank launched an investigation on the back of allegations by former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser in June 2022
21 August 2023 - 11:32
The SA Reserve Bank has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing regarding the theft of US dollars in cash from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020, finding he did not contravene the exchange control regulations act.
In a statement released on Monday, the Bank said it is important to note its investigation and report on the matter was limited to whether exchange control violations, in terms of the Exchange Control Regulations of 1961, in respect of the foreign currency allegedly stolen from the Phala Phala farm on 9 February 2020, were carried out...
