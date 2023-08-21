Banks, homeowners feel pinch of higher interest
Arrears and defaults on the rise as consumers battle to make monthly bond payments
21 August 2023 - 19:56
Homeowners under financial pressure are being forced to sell their properties or restructure loans with bond repayments rising as much as 40% since 2021 due to rising interest rates.
Since November 2021, the Reserve Bank has raised the repo rate by 475 basis points to 8.25% to contain inflation. While warning that the hiking cycle was not necessarily at its end, the Bank kept rates on hold in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.