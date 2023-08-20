Municipalities’ Eskom debt rises to R63bn, says Ramokgopa
The R4.7bn increase on a year ago erodes the power utility’s bottom line and hampers its ability to invest in infrastructure
20 August 2023 - 18:39
Municipalities now owe Eskom a hefty R63.2bn, up R4.7bn on a year ago, and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says this is eroding Eskom’s bottom line and hampering the power utility’s ability to invest in the infrastructure needed to solve the electricity crisis.
Addressing the media on Sunday Ramakgopa said that due to poor maintenance of distribution infrastructure owned by Eskom and municipalities that connects homes and businesses to the electricity grid, electricity users experience long power cuts outside load-shedding...
