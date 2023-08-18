31 police officers murdered between April and June

Thirty-one police officers have been killed between April and June 2023. Stock photo. Image: 123RF
Twenty-four people were arrested between April and June for the murder of police officers as the number of incidents increased significantly, according to the latest crime statistics.
Police top brass said 31 officers were murdered in the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year, compared with 18 murders during the same period in 2022. Ten police officers were killed while on duty while 21 were killed while off-duty.
Gauteng registered the highest number, with 12 officers shot dead, from four during the same period last year. The Western Cape was the only province to register a decrease, with one fewer officer killed.
Thirteen law enforcement officers and security guards were also killed during the same period.
Members of parliament’s portfolio committee on police quizzed police top brass about the reasons for the murders and which officers were targeted ahead of the general release of the statistics on Friday afternoon.
National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola said motives varied and some officers were killed as a result of the work they do.
“They are killed on duty and also off-duty, he said.
Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya confirmed 24 suspects had been arrested in connection with the murders.
“The cases are on the court roll. With regards to the reasons for the murders, they vary. We have observed there are areas when weapons are targeted,” he said.
Sixty-nine rape cases were registered at educational institutions in SA between April and June; 55 of these happened at schools, six at crèches, five at special schools and three at tertiary institutions. Gauteng led with 17 incidents reported, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.
Rape cases overall decreased during the same period by 2.8%. A total of 9,252 cases were registered, down from 9,516.
Crimes against women and children remain a concern, says Masemola
Criminals prey on citizens in darkness caused by power cuts, Alan Winde says
