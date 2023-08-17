Taxi industry takes City of Cape Town to court over impounded vehicles
Santaco argues that since the agreement signed last week, two taxis have been impounded for driving on the wrong routes
17 August 2023 - 15:33
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has taken both the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government to court to stop what it called the continued impounding of its members’ vehicles.
They also want taxis they believe were incorrectly impounded released. Santaco filed papers on Wednesday evening calling for an urgent court hearing, which was expected to be granted on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.