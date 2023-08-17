China and Saudi Arabia lift SA red meat bans
Meat producers group welcomes opening up of both markets
17 August 2023 - 20:23
Saudi Arabia will start accepting red meat exports from SA after in-country inspections and negotiations with the government, while China has just lifted its red meat import ban.
The Chinese banned red meat from SA in April 2022, after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease and Saudi Arabia instituted its ban about 21 years ago. ..
