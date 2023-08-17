Apex court hears if rural development minister should get millions back

After the rural development minister and Land Bank made funds available for an Eastern Cape farm to be bought for land reform in 2006, corruption reared its ugly head and prosecution led to the property being forfeited. Now the Constitutional Court is being to resolve conflicting court decisions over the years about the minister’s millions being excluded from forfeiture.
The department of rural development approved a grant of R2.6m to a trust run by deceased property developer Alfred Mde for an Eastern Cape farm in 2006. Mde told the minister his trust had a number of beneficiaries, part of the Mde clan who were actively involved in the farm operations.
The department approved R2.6m on condition that the farm be owned by the trust to benefit previously disadvantaged people. Mde also applied for a mortgage loan of more than R5m from the Land Bank, which is run by the state and facilitates land redistribution.
However, when the sale was completed, the details of the purchaser were in the name of Mde’s property company, not the trust. This was due to fraud committed by a department official, Mzoli Pakade, later sentenced to five years in prison. It also transpired the trust was never registered and the beneficiaries’ applications were fraudulent.
Mde’s property company defaulted on its payment to the bank. In 2008 the bank obtained a court order against the company, initially securing the farm as repayment.
In 2014, however, the NPA began prosecutions against Mde and Pakade for fraud relating to the farm. Part of the prosecution meant the farm became the subject of a forfeiture order bringing it under the control of the state.
The bank obtained assurances from the NPA that its millions would be excluded from the forfeiture order. However, in 2015, the forfeiture order made no mention of the bank, though it did name the department of rural development.
The heart of the dispute between the minister, now Thoko Didiza, and the bank is whether the bank, because it secured its interest via a mortgage, has a “stronger” interest than the minister. This will result in the bank being excluded and its millions recouped to the detriment of the minister.
The high court, said both the minister and the bank had interests and their amounts should be excluded from forfeiture to the state. However, the full court said the bank’s interest did not take precedence.
In 2022 the SCA ruled that the minister had no interest. The purpose of the legislation, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, is not to compensate victims — as the minister was portrayed — but to forfeit property to the state, the SCA said. Since the minister had no right, her interest would not be excluded and would be forfeited to the state.
The minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Advocate Nicholas Mullins for the minister argued on Tuesday that “they [the minister and the bank] are both innocent victims”. When questioned by judge Nonkosi Mhlantla about the bank’s mortgage, Mullins said “events overtook” the ordinary impact of a mortgage in securing the bank’s rights. Judge Leona Theron took issue with Mullins’s reading of the relevant laws. She also expressed concern that the amount of R2.6m the minister is seeking to reclaim has been exhausted in litigating to the apex court.
Meanwhile, advocate Albert Beyleveld argued the minister’s claim lies with those who fraudulently stole the funds, not with the property itself, as the minister had not, according to the SCA, proved an interest.
Judgment was reserved.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
