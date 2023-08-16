VIP unit attack: Cele says Mashatile was not at ‘crime scene’
Police minister tells MPs deputy president learnt of protection unit assault after the fact
16 August 2023 - 20:27
Deputy president Paul Mashatile’s vehicle was not present at the scene of a protection unit assault, as it had driven on before eight members of his unit attacked three men on the side of the road.
This is what police minister Bheki Cele told members of the parliamentary committee on police on Wednesday. The SA Police Service leadership and members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which investigates allegations of police corruption, appeared before parliament to discuss the assault that occurred in July. ..
