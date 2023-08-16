SA’s reformative electricity bill hangs in the balance
Vital legislation to modernise the power grid faces derailment as parliamentary delays spark fears of political resistance
There is a danger that the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill — which will establish an independent transmission system operator — will not be processed by parliament under the current administration and will have to be dealt with after next year’s national and provincial elections.
Promulgation of the bill is vital for the impartial access of independent power producers (IPPs) onto the grid and for the crucial expansion of the currently constrained transmission network. It will accelerate the liberalisation of the energy market and provide a national framework for wheeling (the distribution of electricity between private players)...
