Fuel hikes in September will hit struggling consumers, says AA
Brace for higher prices across the board, with petrol on track to increase as much as R1.45 a litre
16 August 2023 - 18:04
Consumers can expect steep increases to all grades of fuel when prices are adjusted for September.
Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) says the expected price increases to petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will undoubtedly exert pressure on already struggling motorists and consumers...
