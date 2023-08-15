Pharmacists win right to prescribe HIV and TB care
The Pretoria high court greenlights a groundbreaking initiative, emphasising pharmacists’ crucial role in expanding accessible healthcare
15 August 2023 - 18:47
UPDATED 15 August 2023 - 22:50
The SA Pharmacy Council (SAPC) has been given the judicial go-ahead to introduce its Pharmacy-Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment (Pimart) initiative, which will allow specially trained pharmacists to manage and prescribe medicine to patients with HIV and tuberculosis.
Pretoria high court judge Elmarie van der Schyff has dismissed an application brought by a doctors’ organisation — the Independent Practitioner Association (IPA) Foundation — for the setting aside of the programme...
