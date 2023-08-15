Court orders civil aviation authority to hand over report of fatal crash to widow
Aviation body had argued handing over information would prejudice SA’s international relations
15 August 2023 - 18:39
The widow of a pilot who unsuccessfully tried to obtain information on the crash that lead to his death has been granted access to the information by the high court in Pretoria.
The court gave the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) two weeks to make the details of the February 2021 crash available to her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.