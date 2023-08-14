The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday applied for leave to appeal against the decision of the Pretoria high court relating to its investigation into the affairs of Telkom.
In July, the court declared that a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the affairs of Telkom was unconstitutional, invalid and of no force or effect.
The court found Telkom was not a state institution and the SIU could not investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the company.
“After consulting our legal team, the SIU believes there is reason for an appeal. The court needs to give a fuller picture of what constitutes a state institution as this can set a legal precedent on which institutions the SIU can exercise its powers,” the unit said.
It was important that the issue of “state institution” be decided and settled.
“If this is not clarified it may create an unwelcome precedent that some public institutions may inadvertently be shielded from investigation by the SIU.”
SIU applies for leave to appeal ruling in Telkom investigation
Special Investigating Unit seeks ‘fuller picture’ from court as ruling can set a legal precedent
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday applied for leave to appeal against the decision of the Pretoria high court relating to its investigation into the affairs of Telkom.
In July, the court declared that a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the affairs of Telkom was unconstitutional, invalid and of no force or effect.
The court found Telkom was not a state institution and the SIU could not investigate allegations of maladministration, malpractice and possible corruption in the company.
“After consulting our legal team, the SIU believes there is reason for an appeal. The court needs to give a fuller picture of what constitutes a state institution as this can set a legal precedent on which institutions the SIU can exercise its powers,” the unit said.
It was important that the issue of “state institution” be decided and settled.
“If this is not clarified it may create an unwelcome precedent that some public institutions may inadvertently be shielded from investigation by the SIU.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Telkom blocks SIU probe with high court win
EDITORIAL: Telkom probe: the long arm of the law or just malice?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.