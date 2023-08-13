Overworked, unpaid, candidate attorneys struggle and feel ‘ill-equipped’
13 August 2023 - 19:41
More than 10% of surveyed attorneys do not pay their candidate attorneys anything, while a similar percentage do not even offer them leave.
This was among the findings of regulatory body the Legal Practice Council after it attempted to survey the landscape towards the end of 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.