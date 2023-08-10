Duncan Pieterse named new DG for National Treasury
The appointment comes more than a year after Dondo Mogajane decided not to extend his contract when it expired in June 2022
10 August 2023 - 10:42
Duncan Pieterse has been appointed director-general of the National Treasury, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced at a media briefing on Thursday.
Pieterse, an internal appointment, the was deputy director-general in charge of asset and liability management, which oversees the issuance and marketing of sovereign debt and the finances of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)...
