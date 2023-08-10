Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has poured cold water on reports that pressure is mounting on the government to have US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety expelled from the country.
“We do not deal with diplomatic issues and diplomatic relations with countries through megaphone diplomacy. We follow proper channels and any decision will be communicated through the relevant ministry, which is the department of international relations,” said Ntshavheni.
The minister was briefing media on Thursday after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.
EWN reported that there are numerous calls coming from Pretoria for Brigety’s expulsion after he failed to provide evidence to back explosive claims that SA provided arms to Russia during an armed conflict.
The allegations strained relations with various countries and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry into the matter.
The Russian-registered vessel Lady R is shown anchored at the Simon’s Town Naval Base in December last year. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
Ntshavheni confirmed that Ramaphosa had received a report into Brigety’s claims compiled by a three-person panel chaired by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo.
“The president has received the report. He will go through the report and apply his mind. The report is meant for the president and not for the cabinet.”
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists last week the panel concluded its investigations on July 18 in accordance with the deadline.
“The panel received a late submission, which caused a minor delay. However, the chair of the panel did not request a deadline extension,” he said.
After studying the report Ramaphosa will decide on the action to be followed and which aspects of the report will be made public.
Cyril Ramaphosa is going through Lady R report, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says
Ntshavheni has denied reports that there is increasing pressure to have US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety expelled
