Cape Town mayor invites Santaco to discuss ending protest
The taxi association plans to apply for an interdict to release impounded taxis and prevent further vehicles being seized
10 August 2023 - 11:34
The City of Cape Town has invited taxi organisation SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to talks at midday on Thursday about ending the violent protest, while the taxi association is approaching the court for an interdict to release impounded taxis and prevent further vehicles being seized.
The court action is expected to extend the protest, which has left five people dead, until Friday evening, but also provide legal clarity on when taxis can be impounded...
