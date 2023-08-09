City of Joburg ordered to restore power to firm after ‘ignoring’ confirmations of dispute
The company disputed electricity charges and installed its own meters to measure consumption
09 August 2023 - 16:06
A steel maker urgently sought the reconnection of electricity supply from the City of Johannesburg, after the City “ignored” claims of excessive charges.
The City says it is owed about R360 000 in arrears, but Regona Products maintains this is “excessive” and unwarranted...
