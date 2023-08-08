National

WATCH: The poor are kept in the dark

Business Day TV talks to Energy Writer Denene Erasmus about the government’s free energy programme

08 August 2023 - 15:45
Picture: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
The government’s free basic electricity programme was intended to help 10-million poor households, but only 2.3-million are benefiting as a result of the misallocation of funds and poor administration. Business Day TV speaks to Energy Writer Denene Erasmus for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SACP lashes out at Europe’s ‘double standards’ over coal imports from SA

Europe increased coal imports from SA by 720%
1 day ago

Unemployment could breach 38%, business leaders tell Ramaphosa

More than 115 businesses in SA have listed a host of measures Cyril Ramaphosa will need to address to boost the stagnating economy
6 days ago

More work still to be done on climate pact before funds will be issued

This is further delaying the flow of funds from an $8.5bn climate finance deal with some of the world’s richest countries
1 hour ago

Government must lead by example and reduce electricity use, minister says

Some government buildings are using electricity at night when they are empty
1 day ago
