The government’s free basic electricity programme was intended to help 10-million poor households, but only 2.3-million are benefiting as a result of the misallocation of funds and poor administration. Business Day TV speaks to Energy Writer Denene Erasmus for more detail.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: The poor are kept in the dark
Business Day TV talks to Energy Writer Denene Erasmus about the government’s free energy programme
The government’s free basic electricity programme was intended to help 10-million poor households, but only 2.3-million are benefiting as a result of the misallocation of funds and poor administration. Business Day TV speaks to Energy Writer Denene Erasmus for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
SACP lashes out at Europe’s ‘double standards’ over coal imports from SA
Unemployment could breach 38%, business leaders tell Ramaphosa
More work still to be done on climate pact before funds will be issued
Government must lead by example and reduce electricity use, minister says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Power cuts could wipe out R77bn in tax take
Government must lead by example and reduce electricity use, minister says
More work still to be done on climate pact before funds will be issued
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.