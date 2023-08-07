Market welcomes Duncan Pieterse as Treasury director-general frontrunner
Asset and liability management head ‘will bring credibility and skill to the position’
07 August 2023 - 19:23
UPDATED 07 August 2023 - 22:40
Duncan Pieterse has emerged as the likely contender to take over as Treasury director-general, with the market welcoming the choice of a credible and well-respected official.
The cabinet is expected soon to approve the appointment of Pieterse, who now is deputy director-general in charge of asset and liability management, which oversees the issuance and marketing of sovereign debt and the finances of state-owned enterprises...
