Russia’s Lady R loaded food not weapons, report says
Security cluster insiders provide information about cargo
06 August 2023 - 16:48
The Russian cargo Lady R ship did not load weapons when it was docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base in December, according to City Press that spoke to insiders in the security cluster.
The newspaper reported the ship had loaded food before it returned to Russia. The ship had delivered an arms order to SA placed with Russia before the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
