Court orders release of waste pickers arrested as ‘illegal foreigners’
06 August 2023 - 18:09
The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the release of two waste pickers who were arrested and detained as “illegal foreigners”.
After their arrest, a magistrate postponed their bail applications twice due to the state not being “ready to argue”. Their lawyers urgently approached the high court, arguing the search and arrests were illegal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.