Thuli Madonsela appointed to UN advisory council
04 August 2023 - 12:51
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has been appointed by António Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, to serve on his newly formed scientific advisory board.
“This board consists of seven scientists who will advise on emerging scientific issues to maximise advances for the global good,” deputy president Paul Mashatile said. He was speaking at the national dialogue of coalition governments held at the University of the Western Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.