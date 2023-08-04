Coalition government bill was prepared before dialogue on the subject
UDM president and MP Bantu Holomisa said the fact a bill existed meant the dialogues were a ‘waste of time’
04 August 2023 - 19:26
The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has already prepared a bill with suggestions on how to regulate and stabilise coalition governments, but has now delayed sending it to the cabinet.
The delay came as a result of the presidency’s national dialogues on the coalition government with political parties, diplomats, civil society and academics on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.