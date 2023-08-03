Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers

City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
The City of Tshwane has issued notices of intention to dismiss to 41 striking employees and confirmed 15 workers were arrested for their involvement in the protest over pay.
Members of the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members went on strike last week to demand they be paid salary increases.
The SA Local Government Bargaining Council last Thursday ordered the city to increases workers’ salaries by 5.4% for the year beginning July 1, within 10 days.
The city was granted an interim interdict by the labour court a day later, which declared the strike “unlawful and unprotected”.
On Wednesday, the city threatened to dismiss workers who refused to return to work and on Thursday confirmed that notices had been sent to protesting workers.
The city also said it would approach the labour court for an urgent contempt of court order against workers still on strike.
“A total of 15 employees have been arrested so far and charged with public violence and face internal charges as well,” the city said in statement.
“The city manager has issued multiple ultimatums to the striking employees to return to work and to desist from intimidating their non-striking colleagues,” the statement adds.
“The striking employees have disregarded the court order and therefore are guilty of contempt of court, hence the city has resolved to approach the labour court again today [Thursday] for the enforcement of the interim interdict, which will empower the police to arrest the striking employees and the Samwu leadership.
“Residents of Tshwane cannot be held to ransom by striking employees who continue to prevent their colleagues from performing the duties for which they get paid. Most employees report for duty but are being prevented, intimidated and victimised by their striking colleagues from executing their duties.”
The city confirmed it had put in place “recovery plans to address the backlog” as a result of the strike. “Turnaround times for attending to interruptions will be delayed due to intimidation of employees.”
