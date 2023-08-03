Business and government set a date for plan to fix logistics
Business leaders clear that specific interventions are needed in three priority areas
03 August 2023 - 05:00
The government has promised to publish a roadmap for SA’s freight logistics industry by the end of August, opening the way to faster reforms to address the crisis in rail and ports that has slashed exports and economic growth.
This was one of the outcomes of Tuesday’s meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to take stock of the two-month-old partnership between business and the government to arrest the slide in SA’s economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.