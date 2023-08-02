Rules are rules only when they are registered, pension fund told

Pension funds may not alter their rules and then backdate these changes without first registering them because these changes affect how much pension fund members are paid when they retire or resign from the fund.
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that all pension funds cannot simply backdate changes to their rules, however important, without first registering the change with the authorities, overturning a previous decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The ruling comes after a municipal worker found his pension fund payout was less than he expected because the fund changed its rules after his resignation and applied the change retrospectively, but without registering the rule change.
Pandelani Mudau was an employee of the Vhembe District Municipality for more than a decade and thus a member of the Municipal Employees Pension Fund. When he resigned in May 2013, he became entitled to withdrawal benefits from the fund in terms of its then rule. The old rule indicated that on resignation he would be entitled to three times his contribution plus interest.
However, in June 2013, after the fund was warned in an actuarial report that it would not meet its future liabilities, the administrators amended the rule. Instead of three times, the benefit would now only be one-and-a-half times.
The amended new rule was to apply retrospectively from April 1, almost two months before Mudau’s resignation. In July 2013, the fund applied to the relevant authority to register its new rule, which would only reflect a year later.
In October 2013, Mudau received his withdrawal benefit. It amounted to about R650,000 in terms of the new rule instead of about R2.1m in terms of the old rule.
Mudau complained to the pension funds adjudicator, who found in his favour. The adjudicator held that the new rule could not be applied before it was registered. The fund was told to pay Mudau using the old rule.
The fund tried to review this decision in the Pretoria high court but lost its case. After a further appeal by the fund, the SCA ruled unanimously in its favour. The SCA held that the relevant laws permit the fund to amend its rules and to determine a date of application. Retrospective application of the new rule should be allowed, meaning Mudau’s payout had to be in terms of the old rule, hence the lesser amount.
Mudau then appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Writing for a unanimous Constitutional Court on Wednesday, judge Jody Kollapen overturned the SCA’s findings and agreed with Mudau.
“At the heart of the appeal,” Kollapen wrote, “is whether a fund may apply a rule amendment that is not yet registered in anticipation of its future registration and determine the payment of benefits due on that basis.”
Simply put, he said, “it may not do so”. While funds may “alter or rescind or make additional rules”, this must be done in terms of relevant laws.
The courts, he said, have been clear. “Although amended rules may have retrospective effect after registration,” he summarised, “they do not have binding effect before registration.” The new rule was registered only in 2014, almost a year after Mudau resigned. When the fund paid Mudau the lower amount in 2013, “there was no [new] rule”.
As a result, there was “no legal basis by which the fund could deal with the withdrawal benefit other than in terms of the old rule”.
Kollapen ordered that the fund’s administrators pay R1.5m to Muduau, being the balance of what Mudau should have obtained, with interest. He also ordered the fund and its administrators to pay the legal costs.
Deirdre Phillips, a partner at Bowmans in the employment and benefits practice, told Business Day the judgment is important. “Members who entrust their hard-earned contributions in retirement funds need certainty as to whether they will receive the benefit as promised,” she said, adding that the ruling now provides that.
While the judgment does not change the law, it “has an impact on the entire retirement fund industry” because it confirms that “funds cannot act upon unregistered rules”.
Imraan Mahomed, a director in Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s employment law practice, says the Constitutional Court provided certainty to the legal position that the SCA “unsettled” when it ruled on the matter.
He said the “backdating of rule amendments are a common industry practice” but now this judgment will “give certainty to funds and administrators to apply the industry practice as it was before the SCA judgment”.
