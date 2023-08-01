National

WATCH: Court throws out bid to interdict Eskom’s new grid rules

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus

01 August 2023 - 16:45 Business Day TV
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Johannesburg high court has dismissed G7 Renewable Energies’ application to interdict Eskom from implementing the interim grid capacity allocation rules it published in June. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus, for more detail.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

