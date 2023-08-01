Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Johannesburg high court has dismissed G7 Renewable Energies’ application to interdict Eskom from implementing the interim grid capacity allocation rules it published in June. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus, for more detail.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Court throws out bid to interdict Eskom’s new grid rules
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus
