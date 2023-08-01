National

WATCH: Competition watchdog acts to assist smaller online retailers

Business Day TV speaks to James Hodge, chair of the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry

01 August 2023 - 21:23
Naspers-owned Takealot, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms locally, seems to have borne the brunt of the commission’s ire. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Competition Commission has made far-reaching recommendations on new rules for global e-commerce sites that provide prominence to local businesses and aid the visibility of local app developers. Business Day TV spoke to James Hodge, chair of the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry, for more detail on the report.

