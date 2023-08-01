WATCH: Competition watchdog acts to assist smaller online retailers

Naspers-owned Takealot, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms locally, seems to have borne the brunt of the commission’s ire. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Competition Commission has made far-reaching recommendations on new rules for global e-commerce sites that provide prominence to local businesses and aid the visibility of local app developers. Business Day TV spoke to James Hodge, chair of the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry, for more detail on the report.
Business Day TV speaks to James Hodge, chair of the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry
