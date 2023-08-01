National

Vehicle exports surge in July, but local sales muted

Naamsa reports a 47.3% jump in shipments, but local sales are up just 1.3% from a year earlier

01 August 2023 - 16:57
Picture: REUTERS
SA vehicle exports expanded 47.3% year on year in July, though domestic sales were muted, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

The local motor industry shipped 37,064 cars and bakkies to markets around the world last month up from 25,168 units a year earlier. 

For the first seven months of 2023, aggregate exports were 209,900 — 10% more than the 190,871 at the same stage last year. 

Monthly domestic sales were muted, however, with private, corporate and government customers buying 43,389 new vehicles in July, just 1.3% more than the 42,822 units in the same month a year ago.

Car sales fell 9.7% from 30,824 to 27,839, but the overall market was saved by a 32.6% jump in sales of bakkies and minibuses — courtesy of full production at Toyota, whose Durban factory was still closed as a result of floods at this time last year. 

For the year to date, the aggregate domestic market of 309,359 vehicle sales is 4.4% better than the 296,362 of January-July 2022. 

June’s R3.54bn trade deficit is way below estimates

Shock trade figures signal economy will probably depend more on foreign funding amid heightened uncertainty
Economy
20 hours ago

DARYL SWANEPOEL: Electric vehicle revolution is taking shape — but slowly in SA

Transition brings implications for the export market and the Eskom grid
Opinion
1 week ago
