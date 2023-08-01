SA vehicle exports expanded 47.3% year on year in July, though domestic sales were muted, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).
The local motor industry shipped 37,064 cars and bakkies to markets around the world last month up from 25,168 units a year earlier.
For the first seven months of 2023, aggregate exports were 209,900 — 10% more than the 190,871 at the same stage last year.
Monthly domestic sales were muted, however, with private, corporate and government customers buying 43,389 new vehicles in July, just 1.3% more than the 42,822 units in the same month a year ago.
Car sales fell 9.7% from 30,824 to 27,839, but the overall market was saved by a 32.6% jump in sales of bakkies and minibuses — courtesy of full production at Toyota, whose Durban factory was still closed as a result of floods at this time last year.
For the year to date, the aggregate domestic market of 309,359 vehicle sales is 4.4% better than the 296,362 of January-July 2022.
Vehicle exports surge in July, but local sales muted
Naamsa reports a 47.3% jump in shipments, but local sales are up just 1.3% from a year earlier
