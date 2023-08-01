Judicial Conduct Committee orders Kriegler to retract Hlophe comments

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) has ordered retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler to retract a statement made in March last year that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe was unfit to be a judge.
The ruling said the retraction must be in the form of an email to senior counsel Vuyani Ngalwana, who had laid a misconduct complaint against Kriegler about his public utterances on Hlophe.
Kriegler is the chair of Freedom Under Law (FUL), an NGO that has been particularly vocal on the saga involving a 2008 complaint of gross misconduct against Hlophe by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court — not including Kriegler, who had by then retired.
The complaint was that Hlophe had sought to influence improperly the outcome of cases then pending at the apex court, related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
In 2011, FUL litigated successfully in the public interest to overturn a judicial service commission decision that cleared Hlophe of the justices’ complaint.
Ngalwana was in the early days of the complaint one of Hlophe’s counsel. For most of the saga, he has not been involved as counsel, but has been a vocal public voice — especially on the social media platform Twitter, where he has a large following.
The ruling set out four public statements that Ngalwana took issue with. The complaints arising in three of these were dismissed, but Kriegler was found to have breached the code of judicial conduct when, in March 2021, he said that Hlophe was unfit to be a judge.
The statement “amounted to public criticism [by a judge of another judge] which is a conduct proscribed by article 11(f) of the code,” said Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) justice Dumisani Zondi, who is also a member of the JCC.
I’m really sad that a ruling of this sort had to be a made about a judge I still respect for his contribution to SA's constitutional jurisprudence
Vuyani Ngalwana SC
Zondi’s ruling said: “Note 11 (iv) states that courtesy and collegiality towards colleagues are indispensable attributes of a judge. The respondent’s utterances about his fellow colleague were unfortunate and were not germane to scholarly presentation made for the purpose of advancing the study of law which is an exception recognised by article 11(f).”
Zondi said it would not be appropriate to order an apology, given the complainant was “not a person about whom the statement was made”.
He also said he would not decide Kriegler’s point that Ngalwana’s complaint was made in bad faith or for ulterior motives. Instead, Zondi said he would “assume in [Ngalwana’s] favour, without deciding the point, that his complaint was ... driven by his belief that he would ‘always speak out against what he considers as being unjust or unfair’.”
The FUL said Kriegler would comment at this stage, but a statement would be issued in due course.
Ngalwana said it was not a moment to celebrate.
“I’m really sad that a ruling of this sort had to be a made about a judge I still respect for his contribution to SA’s constitutional jurisprudence. I hope for the sake of the integrity of SA’s legal profession and judiciary in particular, a similar complaint about a judge doesn’t have to be lodged ever again,” he said.
He said that he was surprised that the retraction was to be sent to him and not Hlophe, “the person who deserves the retraction”.
Meanwhile, Kriegler announced on Tuesday that he had stepped down as chair of FUL after 15 years.He will be replaced by judge Azhar Cachalia.
The organisation said Kriegler conveyed to its board at its biennial meeting on Sunday that he wished to step down as a director and chair.
“The board resolved at the meeting to express its deepest appreciation for the dedication and unflagging leadership displayed by justice Kriegler since the founding of Freedom under Law in 2008.
“For the lengthy period he has led the board he has been unsparing of himself in work done to confront lapses in the rule of law across the Southern African region,” FUL said on Tuesday.
“His tenacity has ensured that many of those challenges have been successful.”
Kriegler served on the first Constitutional Court, retiring in 2022 at the age of 70.
His career included 25 years at the Johannesburg Bar where he was elected its leader, then 10 years as a high court and appellate division judge, followed by his eight years at the Constitutional Court.
“He gave up the first two years of his retirement to a two-year acting judicial appointment chiefly engaged in judicial education [for aspirant judges, induction orientation for new appointees and continuing education for lower and superior court judges] and the training of public prosecutors,” FUL said. It said Kriegler co-drafted the code of judicial conduct.
FUL said Kriegler has also been involved in training judges from a number of countries — ranging from Hong Kong and Iraq to Sudan, Namibia and Swaziland — with an emphasis on constitutional, human rights and electoral dispute adjudication.
It said Kriegler headed the Independent Electoral Commission through the country’s first democratic elections in 1994 and was instrumental in establishing its first permanent elections agency, which he chaired for a number of years.
Kriegler has engaged in electoral missions, often in war-torn places, under the auspices of the UN, the AU and other international agencies.
The new chair, Cachalia, has been a director since 2021.
Cachalia recently retired as judge of the SCA, on which he had served for 15 years, with two court terms spent at the Constitutional Court.He was a founder and leading member of the United Democratic Front, an anti-apartheid formation.
