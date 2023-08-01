Disbarred senior advocate denied readmission to High Court after 16 years

Almost all SA legal practitioners are taught the judgment of Van der Berg during ethics classes. A 2007 Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment, it confirmed the disbarring of a senior advocate of more than 30 years.
Now, 16 years later, the advocate in that case, Johan van der Berg, sought to be readmitted by the Western Cape High Court.
However, two judges this week dismissed his application as he failed to deal with the “character defect” identified by the SCA in 2007, and did not give “a full and frank disclosure of what motivated him to commit the transgressions”.
Van der Berg was admitted as an advocate in 1974 and he was a member of the Cape Bar. For almost half his time in practice, he was a senior counsel (colloquially known as “silk”). In the late 1990s, Van der Berg began dealing with a client called Jürgen Harksen, a controversial German businessman who was later imprisoned for various schemes involving billions of dollars. Van der Berg became suspicious of various claims Harksen made when defending himself against creditors. Regardless, he settled court documents.
The SCA found that “Merely to suspect, or even to firmly believe, that evidence is false does not preclude an advocate from permitting his client to place the evidence before a court.” An advocate must know for a fact the evidence is false, because then he would be misleading the court. The SCA dismissed the charge Van der Berg should have acted on his suspicions.
However, the SCA did confirm other charges. Van der Berg received fees to assist Harksen in later criminal matters. But he did not receive fees from a proper instructing attorney, as advocates are supposed to.
The SCA also noted Van der Berg was involved in another scheme of Harksen’s, where Van der Berg was party to what he should have known would bring the Bar into disrepute. He was also found to have made false statements, as part of that scheme.
In 2007, the SCA confirmed that Van Der Berg had breached various ethical rules as an advocate and confirmed his removal from the roll.
Now, 16 years later, Van der Berg sought to be readmitted.
Acting deputy judge president Andre Le Grange and judge Judith Cloete dismissed his application.
Le Grange and Cloete noted that there were several grounds that must be met before a person could apply for readmission as a legal practitioner. For example, he must show there has been a complete reformation and “the defect of character or attitude” that led to his disbarment no longer exists. More importantly, the person must properly identify the defect to the satisfaction of the court so the court knows the person will not transgress in future.
Van der Berg argued there had never been a suggestion he had “transgressed for financial gain”. Le Grange and Cloete said that though he accepted the SCA’s findings, they “[searched] in vain for a full and frank disclosure of what motivated or caused him to behave as he did.” Though he said he was “monumentally sorry” and willing to take the stand for cross-examination, Le Grange and Cloete said this was “misguided”.
“In the absence of an explanation of what caused him to commit the transgressions in the first place,” they wrote, “he nonetheless requires of us to consider whether he is genuinely remorseful and reformed. Put differently one cannot test remorse and reformation without any frame of reference, and in a vacuum.”
The SCA identified various examples of a so-called character defect, but, say the judges, he “singularly failed to identify or engage with that defect, and explain his appreciation thereof.”
Le Grange and Cloete also noted Van der Berg provided various testimonials from friends and colleagues, that painted a favourable picture of him. However none of them indicated knowledge of the SCA’s issues or whether Van der Berg is no longer someone who would transgress in future.
The court also noted that Van der Berg’s attempts at listing mitigating factors were unpersuasive, such as never having any previous charges in his decades in practice.
The court dismissed his application with costs.
