Google, Takealot, Apple and Booking.com face new restrictions from Competition Commission
The recommendations are to ensure digital competition is fair and smaller businesses can compete online
31 July 2023 - 13:15
The Competition Commission has recommended far-reaching rules and findings for Google, Takealot, Booking.com, Uber Eats, Apple and other websites and platforms to ensure digital competition is fair and smaller businesses can compete online.
The inquiry into factors that distorted competition began in 2021 and included public hearings and requests for information sent to digital businesses. The commission’s draft report with suggested recommendations was released in July 2022, to which online businesses responded. ..
