Garbage piles up on Dunoon streets in standoff over jobs

Dunoon informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Heaps of uncollected garbage are spilling over onto the narrow roads of Doornbach informal settlement in Dunoon, with the waste not having been collected since 30 June when the previous refuse collection contractors’ contract expired.
It is unclear whether a new contractor has been appointed by the City of Cape Town, but SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Dunoon branch chair Elliot Nkohla said a new contractor has started removing waste. He said Sanco stopped the contractor, demanding employees be verified as local residents registered on the Blaauwberg subcouncil’s unemployed database.
“They are not going to work until we get the list [of the city contractor’s employees] to verify that they are Dunoon residents,” said Nkohla.
Dunoon ward councillor Messie Makuwa said “the community” was still negotiating with the new contractor over how many people from Dunoon they employed to collect refuse.
Mayoral committee member for urban waste management Grant Twigg said the city is “engaging on various mechanisms to improve service delivery in informal settlements for the better of communities”.
Though notices were issued to contractors to terminate their contracts by June 30, the area was still cleaned until then. Should residents have experienced refuse collection delays before June 30, they should inform the city if it is continuing, Twigg said.
GroundUp saw refuse strewn along Dunoon’s main thoroughfare, Potsdam Road, and children playing amid, and on, piles of rubbish.
Community leader Phindile Mazula, who has lived in Doornbach for 25 years, said household waste was last collected at end-June, with no refuse removal in the area since then.
Mazula said residents were dumping items such as nappies, food waste, beer bottles, and faeces, with children often sifting through the mounds of waste in search of toys or anything they could play with.
“It is unhygienic. It is affecting our health. The food waste is rotting. Children here do not have a place to play, it is easy for them to contract diseases,” said Mazula.
