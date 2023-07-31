Eskom’s grid-queue rules get a boost at high court
Leaders from the renewable energy industry warn that ‘onerous’ requirements in new grid queuing rules will scare off investors
31 July 2023 - 14:27
UPDATED 31 July 2023 - 23:00
The high court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application brought by independent power producer G7 Renewable Energies to interdict Eskom from implementing the interim grid capacity allocation rules it published in June.
G7 said in statement: “We acknowledge and respect the decision of the court. We await the full judgment for consideration and look forward to projects coming online as soon as possible to alleviate load-shedding.”..
