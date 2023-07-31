Brics Business Council concerned about uneven trade patterns in the bloc
The body will push for more equitable trade at the 2023 annual summit in August
31 July 2023 - 19:15
The SA Brics Business Council (SABBC) is likely to press for more equitable trade within the emerging markets bloc when the group of nations’ leaders meet in Johannesburg for the annual Brics summit.
Though SA, which joined Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) in 2010, is endowed with an abundance of natural resources, uneven trade patterns exist within the bloc, leading to a situation in which SA exports more raw materials and imports more manufactured goods, says Stavros Nicolaou, head of the council. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.