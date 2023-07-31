Big fuel price increase to hit on Wednesday
The diesel price hike means consumers will have to pay more for goods and services, which are mainly transported by diesel trucks
31 July 2023 - 16:28
Motorists are urged to fill up before major fuel price hikes are implemented on Wednesday.
The retail price of both grades of petrol (ULP 93 and 95) will increase by 37c/l, while the wholesale price of diesel rises by 71c/l for low-sulphur 50ppm fuel and 72c/l for high-sulphur 500ppm diesel. Illuminating paraffin goes up 95c/l...
