Impeachment noose tightens around public protector Mkhwebane
Most ad hoc committee members have reached damning conclusions ahead of its final report
30 July 2023 - 17:06
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found guilty of incompetence and misconduct on a number of counts by parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating her fitness to hold office.
The committee’s work is still proceeding but on the basis of the decisions already taken by the majority of members it is likely that its report to the National Assembly will find that she is guilty of incompetence and misconduct...
