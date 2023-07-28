Why unhealthy ingredients must be prominently flagged on food labels

SA’s proposed food labelling legislation includes the use of a triangle-shaped warning label on products with high levels of sugar, salt or saturated fat. Picture: Heala
Did you know that, in SA, more than one in eight children under the age of five are already overweight? And that two in three women and one in three men are either overweight or obese?
Diets high in refined sugars, salt and saturated fat are implicated in an ever-growing global health crisis that is marked by an increase in obesity — and the potentially deadly, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) linked to obesity including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.
Business Day, in partnership with the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) and its “Better Labels. Better Choices” campaign, recently hosted a panel discussion — watch the recording below — about the health crisis and the need for bolder front-of-package labels to help consumers make healthier food choices.
Moderated by TV and radio presenter Joanne Joseph, the panel featured industry specialists Angelika Grimbeek, Petronell Kruger, Makoma Bopape and Mikateko Mafuyeka.
Bopape, a lecturer in the department of human nutrition and dietetics at the University of Limpopo, said that obesity is increasing in SA, along with deaths from NCDs linked to obesity. In fact, diabetes has moved from being the 10th to the sixth cause of death among South Africans.
She said obesity affects the health costs of both the country and individual households and is a direct consequence of South Africans eating ultra-processed foods high in added sugar, salt and saturated fat.
About 80% of food available for sale in stores is ultra-processed, but the nutrition labels that appear on the back of its packaging are mostly small and difficult to understand, offering no useful guidance to consumers.
Bopape said legislation enforcing clear front-of-package labels on such foods, along with consumer education, will enable shoppers to make healthier choices, ultimately improving the health status of South Africans.
Heala's 'Better Labels. Better Choices' campaign calls for clear warning labels to be placed on unhealthy packaged foods. Picture: Heala
NCDs such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent an emerging health crisis, said Mafuyeka, a researcher at Priceless SA, a research-to-policy unit of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on member states to implement clear nutrition labelling and to place marketing restrictions on foods and drinks that have front-of-package labels warning that they are high in sugar, salt or saturated fat, or contain any artificial sweeteners.
Mafuyeka said that Chile implemented such policies in 2016 to improve the diet and health of its citizens. Along with legislating mandatory labels for unhealthy foods, it banned the marketing of foodstuffs with front-of-package warning labels to children and reduced the availability of junk foods in schools.
According to the medical journal, The Lancet, such measures were found to have discernible effect on profits and employment, but there were clear health benefits: sugar consumption dropped by 10.2%, and the purchase of foods high in sodium and saturated fat declined by 4.7% and 3.9% respectively, from January 1 2015 to December 31 2017.
This is an example of how “labels give individuals the power to make better food choices,” said Mafuyeka.
SA's proposed food labelling laws at a glance
If a product contains excessive amounts of total sugar, total sodium (salt), total saturated fat, and/or non-sugar sweeteners, it must receive a front-of-package label.
Each symbol on these labels will correspond to the excessive nutrient it contains making it easy to understand.
If a product has a front-of-package label it cannot be marketed to children, carry a health or nutrition claim and/or carry an endorsement logo.
If SA follows Chile's lead, and the proposed regulations come into effect, manufacturers would be required to place triangular warning labels on the front of the packaging of foodstuffs that contain high levels of salt, sugar or saturated fat, or artificial sweeteners.
The new labels would be easy to read and understand, said Grimbeek, policy and research manager at Heala. This is vital because NCDs are complex diseases and difficult to explain; poorer communities are disproportionally at risk and have less understanding of the benefits of healthy food choices.
Unhealthy food advertising is directed effectively at children, said Grimbeek. The proposed legislation takes this into account with strict marketing regulations with no sports star endorsements, cartoon characters or tokens, free gifts or clothing.
In addition, under the new laws, unhealthy food choices would be banned in the school environment, including in tuck shops and the meals served to learners as part of the national school feeding scheme.
Kruger, a researcher atPriceless SA, said there is pushback from the food industry, which claims the legislation would make it incur high costs, be a deterrent to foreign investors, and would restrict their use of trademarks.
Heala maintains the costs would be negligible, that fresh local food is better for children than packaged foods from abroad, and that images that are harmful to children should indeed be banned.
Kruger said, however, the discussions on the proposed legislation are proceeding transparently and in good faith.
Why unhealthy ingredients must be prominently flagged on food labels
Experts unpacked SA's proposed food labelling laws during a recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with the Healthy Living Alliance
Did you know that, in SA, more than one in eight children under the age of five are already overweight? And that two in three women and one in three men are either overweight or obese?
Diets high in refined sugars, salt and saturated fat are implicated in an ever-growing global health crisis that is marked by an increase in obesity — and the potentially deadly, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) linked to obesity including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.
The department of health has therefore proposed new “Regulations Relating to the Labelling and Advertising of Foodstuffs”, which include the mandatory use of warning labels on packaged foods that contain high levels of such ingredients.
Business Day, in partnership with the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) and its “Better Labels. Better Choices” campaign, recently hosted a panel discussion — watch the recording below — about the health crisis and the need for bolder front-of-package labels to help consumers make healthier food choices.
Moderated by TV and radio presenter Joanne Joseph, the panel featured industry specialists Angelika Grimbeek, Petronell Kruger, Makoma Bopape and Mikateko Mafuyeka.
Bopape, a lecturer in the department of human nutrition and dietetics at the University of Limpopo, said that obesity is increasing in SA, along with deaths from NCDs linked to obesity. In fact, diabetes has moved from being the 10th to the sixth cause of death among South Africans.
She said obesity affects the health costs of both the country and individual households and is a direct consequence of South Africans eating ultra-processed foods high in added sugar, salt and saturated fat.
About 80% of food available for sale in stores is ultra-processed, but the nutrition labels that appear on the back of its packaging are mostly small and difficult to understand, offering no useful guidance to consumers.
Bopape said legislation enforcing clear front-of-package labels on such foods, along with consumer education, will enable shoppers to make healthier choices, ultimately improving the health status of South Africans.
NCDs such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent an emerging health crisis, said Mafuyeka, a researcher at Priceless SA, a research-to-policy unit of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on member states to implement clear nutrition labelling and to place marketing restrictions on foods and drinks that have front-of-package labels warning that they are high in sugar, salt or saturated fat, or contain any artificial sweeteners.
Mafuyeka said that Chile implemented such policies in 2016 to improve the diet and health of its citizens. Along with legislating mandatory labels for unhealthy foods, it banned the marketing of foodstuffs with front-of-package warning labels to children and reduced the availability of junk foods in schools.
According to the medical journal, The Lancet, such measures were found to have discernible effect on profits and employment, but there were clear health benefits: sugar consumption dropped by 10.2%, and the purchase of foods high in sodium and saturated fat declined by 4.7% and 3.9% respectively, from January 1 2015 to December 31 2017.
This is an example of how “labels give individuals the power to make better food choices,” said Mafuyeka.
SA's proposed food labelling laws at a glance
If a product contains excessive amounts of total sugar, total sodium (salt), total saturated fat, and/or non-sugar sweeteners, it must receive a front-of-package label.
Each symbol on these labels will correspond to the excessive nutrient it contains making it easy to understand.
If a product has a front-of-package label it cannot be marketed to children, carry a health or nutrition claim and/or carry an endorsement logo.
Source: Heala 'Better Labels. Better Choices' website.
If SA follows Chile's lead, and the proposed regulations come into effect, manufacturers would be required to place triangular warning labels on the front of the packaging of foodstuffs that contain high levels of salt, sugar or saturated fat, or artificial sweeteners.
The new labels would be easy to read and understand, said Grimbeek, policy and research manager at Heala. This is vital because NCDs are complex diseases and difficult to explain; poorer communities are disproportionally at risk and have less understanding of the benefits of healthy food choices.
Unhealthy food advertising is directed effectively at children, said Grimbeek. The proposed legislation takes this into account with strict marketing regulations with no sports star endorsements, cartoon characters or tokens, free gifts or clothing.
In addition, under the new laws, unhealthy food choices would be banned in the school environment, including in tuck shops and the meals served to learners as part of the national school feeding scheme.
Kruger, a researcher atPriceless SA, said there is pushback from the food industry, which claims the legislation would make it incur high costs, be a deterrent to foreign investors, and would restrict their use of trademarks.
Heala maintains the costs would be negligible, that fresh local food is better for children than packaged foods from abroad, and that images that are harmful to children should indeed be banned.
Kruger said, however, the discussions on the proposed legislation are proceeding transparently and in good faith.
For more information on the proposed food labelling laws and tips for healthier living, visit the Heala “Better Labels. Better Choices” website.
This article was sponsored by Heala.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.