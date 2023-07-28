Jacob Zuma faces deadline to oppose return to prison
Former president gets opportunity to respond to ruling that he should return to jail as it may infringe his rights
28 July 2023 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma has less than 10 days to make submissions to national commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale as to why he should not return to prison to serve out the rest of his 15-month sentence.
Business Day understands that Thobakgale has asked Zuma, who has been receiving medical treatment in Russia for the past two weeks, to submit representations to him following the Constitutional Court judgment that upheld a previous Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Zuma should return to jail because he was granted medical parole unlawfully...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.