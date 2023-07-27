Civil society organisations Outa, Right2Know, Johannesburg Against Injustice and Soweto Sukuma Sinqobe Movement protest in support of the state capture inquiry on International Anti-Corruption Day, calling for former president Jacob Zuma and those involved in state capture to be held accountable. Picture: THULANI BELE
In SA, amid economic and political challenges, the co-ordination between civil society organisations (CSOs) and the government appears out of sync. While CSOs play a vital role in guiding research agendas and combatting misinformation, effective collaboration appears to be affected by a lack of co-operation between these entities.
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of OUTA, Wayne Duvenage, and Prof William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance (WSG) about the role of CSOs in SA’s economy and democracy.
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: The crucial role of civil society in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage and Prof William Gumede about the need for CSOs to support SA’s economy and democracy
In SA, amid economic and political challenges, the co-ordination between civil society organisations (CSOs) and the government appears out of sync. While CSOs play a vital role in guiding research agendas and combatting misinformation, effective collaboration appears to be affected by a lack of co-operation between these entities.
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of OUTA, Wayne Duvenage, and Prof William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance (WSG) about the role of CSOs in SA’s economy and democracy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: SAA and Takatso deal awaits watchdog’s approval
WATCH: Unlocking SA’s technology investment potential
WATCH: MTN lands R1.7bn wireless deal with Gauteng government
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.