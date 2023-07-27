National

THE BIG IDEA

WATCH: The crucial role of civil society in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage and Prof William Gumede about the need for CSOs to support SA’s economy and democracy

27 July 2023 - 17:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Civil society organisations Outa, Right2Know, Johannesburg Against Injustice and Soweto Sukuma Sinqobe Movement protest in support of the state capture inquiry on International Anti-Corruption Day, calling for former president Jacob Zuma and those involved in state capture to be held accountable. Picture: THULANI BELE
Civil society organisations Outa, Right2Know, Johannesburg Against Injustice and Soweto Sukuma Sinqobe Movement protest in support of the state capture inquiry on International Anti-Corruption Day, calling for former president Jacob Zuma and those involved in state capture to be held accountable. Picture: THULANI BELE

In SA, amid economic and political challenges, the co-ordination between civil society organisations (CSOs) and the government appears out of sync. While CSOs play a vital role in guiding research agendas and combatting misinformation, effective collaboration appears to be affected by a lack of co-operation between these entities.

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of OUTA, Wayne Duvenage, and Prof William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance (WSG) about the role of CSOs in SA’s economy and democracy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: SAA and Takatso deal awaits watchdog’s approval

Business Day TV spoke to Takatso's Spokesperson, Thulasizwe Simelane
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Unlocking SA’s technology investment potential

Business Day TV speaks to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at Mineworkers Investment Company
Companies
20 hours ago

WATCH: MTN lands R1.7bn wireless deal with Gauteng government

Business Day TV spoke to writer for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: The crucial role of civil society in SA
National
2.
Komati locals urge Eskom to revive coal units
National
3.
SCA: Law firm directors accountable for misconduct
National
4.
Government sued over SRD grant exclusion
National
5.
Port of Rotterdam and Vopak vying for stake in SA ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.