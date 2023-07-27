SA’s low carbon taxes will send money to EU coffers
About $1.5bn in SA exports to the EU are at risk because of the carbon border adjustment mechanism
27 July 2023 - 05:00
The Treasury’s phased implementation of carbon taxes could leave some of SA’s exports to the EU more exposed to high import tariffs once the EU starts charging carbon border taxes.
SA’s carbon tax rate is expected to reach $20 a tonne by 2026 and $30 by 2030, which would put local carbon prices far below the EU’s, whose current carbon tax rate is about €90 per tonne...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.