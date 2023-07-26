Property firm’s business rescue was ‘abuse of court process’
26 July 2023 - 15:57
Controversial businessperson Paul De Robillard— who the Revenue Service (Sars) alleged had links to a tobacco-smuggling ring — and his family, have been criticised by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for abusing the business rescue process to salvage their property company.
According to Sars, they tried to sell yachts and houses to avoid paying the company’s creditors and misled Sars about how the company would manage its affairs to avoid paying about R60m in tax. ..
