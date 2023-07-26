Jani Allan’s last breath — a comfortable sigh of relief and release
Allan was once rated the most admired person in SA and one of the country’s first media personalities
26 July 2023 - 17:41
Glamorous journalist and controversial columnist Jani Allan has died peacefully in a Philadelphia hospice with a good friend at her side.
Allan was once the most admired person in SA, one of the country’s first media personalities and a controversial Sunday Times columnist...
