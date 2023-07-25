SAA privatisation a step closer with Takatso nod
A condition for the sale of SAA to Takatso Consortium is that smaller shareholders dispose of their shares
25 July 2023 - 13:19
UPDATED 21 July 2023 - 21:12
A group of investors behind the deal to buy a controlling stake in SAA have regulatory approval to get the transaction over the line, taking one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest privatisation drives a step closer to completion.
The Competition Tribunal, which adjudicates on antitrust matters brought to it by the Competition Commission, said the Takatso Consortium had the go-ahead to buy 51% of SAA on condition that it does not cut jobs and that minority shareholders should sell their 20% stake in Takatso...
