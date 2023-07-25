Aveng’s complaint dismissed in ongoing case about R255m payment
But Aveng says there is no liability on its part to pay after the obligation was passed to another company
25 July 2023 - 15:44
After an investigation by the Competition Commission into collusion in the construction industry, a settlement was reached with construction company Aveng, which agreed to pay a total of R255m to government in annual instalments.
Aveng agreed to instalments of about R21m, but the government says it has not received payment since 2018. The trial has yet to begin. ..
